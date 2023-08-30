BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
BIPL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.67%)
DGKC 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
FABL 23.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
HUBC 83.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
MLCF 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
OGDC 95.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
PAEL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.86%)
PPL 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.99%)
SSGC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
TRG 92.61 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.13%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
European shares close two-week high

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

PARIS: European shares closed at a two-week high on Tuesday, led by miners on strength in metal prices and the Netherlands’ largest insurer NN Group on strong capital generation, while UK shares outperformed their regional peers after a long weekend.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 1% higher in broad-based gains, logging its best two-day performance in over a month.

Having partly recouped recent losses, the STOXX 600 managed to avoid its worst monthly showing for this year and is now eyeing its steepest one-month fall since May on elevated bond yields and a worsening economic outlook for the euro zone and top export market China.

European miners climbed 2.1%, touching a three-week high intraday.

Top metals and crude oil consumer China’s recent policy support, including halving stamp duty on stock trades, continued to buoy investor sentiment.

Europe’s largest bank HSBC and insurer Prudential , with business in China, gained 1.3% and 4% respectively. This, coupled with a 4.2% rise in Barclays , aided a 0.6% advance in the healthcare index.

The luxury sector, with strong exposure to Chinese consumer demand, gained 1.3% to close at a two-week high.

“The China development is good, but it is not anything incredibly new,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at HYCM.

“China is trying to shore up support with promises of stimulus, but it’s not been enough to reassure investors who are still hanging out for a bigger policy shift.” Also aiding sentiment were hopes of a pause in US interest rate hikes following a drop in monthly job openings, which led a Wall Street rally and pushed euro zone bond yields lower.

Real estate stocks jumped 1.4%.

Meanwhile, traders raised their bets on a 25-basis-point European Central Bank rate hike in September, a slight shift from expectations of a pause following a sharper-than-expected contraction in euro zone business activity.

A survey showed German consumer sentiment is expected to fall in September, largely due to persistently high inflation rates.

