OGDCL organises workshop on energy

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Tuesday hosted a dynamic workshop on energy in collaboration with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

The workshop, held at the OGDCL headquarters, provided a platform for industry experts and thought leaders to convene and deliberate on the current landscape, future prospects, and collaborative initiatives within the energy sector.

The workshop was graced by the presence of Ahmed Hayat Lak, the Managing Director of OGDCL, alongside all Executive Directors of OGDCL and other senior officers of the company.

The gathering facilitated constructive exchanges of insights and perspectives on the advancements in the energy domain, fostering a deeper understanding of ongoing projects, challenges, and emerging opportunities.

The three-session workshop was enriched by presentations from esteemed speakers, prominently featuring Energy Institute (LEI) luminaries – Dr Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Prof Nauman Ahmad Zaffar, and Dr Naveed Arshad.

Speaking at the event, Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD OGDCL, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaborative potential between OGDCL & LUMS and said, “This workshop signifies a remarkable opportunity to bridge industry and academia, paving the way for innovative partnerships. By synergizing efforts, we can collectively drive the energy sector towards sustainable growth and resilience.”

