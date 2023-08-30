KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 29, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 New Disc Crude Pakistan national
Friendship Oil Shipping Corp. 28-08-2023
B-8/B-9 Gfs Pride Disc Load East Wind 28-08-2023
Container Shipping Co.
B-10/B-11 Draftslayer Load Crystal Sea 28-08-2023
Clinkers Services
B-11/B-12 Sagar Load Crystal Sea 28-08-2023
Kanya Clinkers Services
B-13/B-14 Corebright Disc Soya Alpine Marine 25-08-2023
OL Bean Seeds Services
B-16/B-17 Hai Yang Disc General Legend Shipping &
Zhi Hua Cargo Logistic 20-08-2023
Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 04-07-2023
Line
Nmb-2 Al Nooh Load Wheat Latif Trading 13-05-2023
Straw Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 Honor Win Load Sino Trans 23-08-2023
Packages Logistic
B-25/B-24 Victoria T Load Cement Ocean Services 26-08-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-26/B-27 Wan Disc Load Riazeda 28-08-2023
Hai 627 Container Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Truong 29-08-2023 L/53700 Clinkers Sirius Logistic
Minh Fortune Pakistan
Ice Energy 30-08-2023 D/20000 Carbon Oil Trans Trade
Pvt. Ltd
Falcon Royal 30-08-2023 D/15006 Mogas Gac Pakistan
Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai 30-08-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Oakland Agency Pvt. Ltd
Ssl Brahmaputra 30-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Sea
Shipping Pvt. Ltd
One Matrix 30-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Synergy 30-08-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Keelung Agency
Kmtc Colombo 30-08-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Star Globe 30-08-2023 D/52280 Rock WMA Shipcare
Phosphate Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Wo Long Song 29-08-2023 General Cargo -
Dalian Express 29-08-2023 Container Ship -
Navios Jasmine 29-08-2023 Container Ship -
Olympia 29-08-2023 Container Ship -
Stephanie C 29-08-2023 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Hajj Cement Crystal August 25, 2023
Mohammad Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT MS Freesia Palm oil Alpine August 28, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Shay Containers MSC PAK August 28, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Okyroe Mogas Transmarine August 28, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sea Bulk Canola Alpine August 26, 2023
Seeds
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Calypso LPG Universal Aug 25, 2023
Gas Shipping
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Karama Coal Liner Agency August 29, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Shay Container MSC PAK August 29, 2023
Calypso Gas LPG Universal Shipping -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
FSM LPG Universal Shipping August29, 2023
Cetus Coal GSA -do-
Cachalot
Sea Hazel Fuel oil GAC Waiting for berth
Bochem
Pegasos Chemicals Alpine -do-
Nymph Thetis Palm oil Alpine -do-
Marlen Palm oil Alpine -do-
No2 Ocean
Pioneer Palm oil Alpine -do-
Southern
Robin Chemicals Alpine -do-
New Liberty Corn East wind -do-
Maersk Denver Container GAC August 29, 2023
Maersk
Brooklyn Container GAC -do-
Maersk
Pelepas Container GAC August 30, 2023
MSC
Madeleine Container MSC PAK -do-
=============================================================================
