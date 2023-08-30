Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 29, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 New Disc Crude Pakistan national Friendship Oil Shipping Corp. 28-08-2023 B-8/B-9 Gfs Pride Disc Load East Wind 28-08-2023 Container Shipping Co. B-10/B-11 Draftslayer Load Crystal Sea 28-08-2023 Clinkers Services B-11/B-12 Sagar Load Crystal Sea 28-08-2023 Kanya Clinkers Services B-13/B-14 Corebright Disc Soya Alpine Marine 25-08-2023 OL Bean Seeds Services B-16/B-17 Hai Yang Disc General Legend Shipping & Zhi Hua Cargo Logistic 20-08-2023 Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N.S Shipping 04-07-2023 Line Nmb-2 Al Nooh Load Wheat Latif Trading 13-05-2023 Straw Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Honor Win Load Sino Trans 23-08-2023 Packages Logistic B-25/B-24 Victoria T Load Cement Ocean Services 26-08-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-26/B-27 Wan Disc Load Riazeda 28-08-2023 Hai 627 Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Truong 29-08-2023 L/53700 Clinkers Sirius Logistic Minh Fortune Pakistan Ice Energy 30-08-2023 D/20000 Carbon Oil Trans Trade Pvt. Ltd Falcon Royal 30-08-2023 D/15006 Mogas Gac Pakistan Pvt. Ltd Hyundai 30-08-2023 D/L Container United Marine Oakland Agency Pvt. Ltd Ssl Brahmaputra 30-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Sea Shipping Pvt. Ltd One Matrix 30-08-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Synergy 30-08-2023 D/L Container United Marine Keelung Agency Kmtc Colombo 30-08-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agency Star Globe 30-08-2023 D/52280 Rock WMA Shipcare Phosphate Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Wo Long Song 29-08-2023 General Cargo - Dalian Express 29-08-2023 Container Ship - Navios Jasmine 29-08-2023 Container Ship - Olympia 29-08-2023 Container Ship - Stephanie C 29-08-2023 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Hajj Cement Crystal August 25, 2023 Mohammad Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT MS Freesia Palm oil Alpine August 28, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Shay Containers MSC PAK August 28, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Okyroe Mogas Transmarine August 28, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sea Bulk Canola Alpine August 26, 2023 Seeds ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Calypso LPG Universal Aug 25, 2023 Gas Shipping ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Al-Karama Coal Liner Agency August 29, 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= MSC Shay Container MSC PAK August 29, 2023 Calypso Gas LPG Universal Shipping -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= FSM LPG Universal Shipping August29, 2023 Cetus Coal GSA -do- Cachalot Sea Hazel Fuel oil GAC Waiting for berth Bochem Pegasos Chemicals Alpine -do- Nymph Thetis Palm oil Alpine -do- Marlen Palm oil Alpine -do- No2 Ocean Pioneer Palm oil Alpine -do- Southern Robin Chemicals Alpine -do- New Liberty Corn East wind -do- Maersk Denver Container GAC August 29, 2023 Maersk Brooklyn Container GAC -do- Maersk Pelepas Container GAC August 30, 2023 MSC Madeleine Container MSC PAK -do- =============================================================================

