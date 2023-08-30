BAFL 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.19%)
BIPL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.32 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (6.67%)
DGKC 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
FABL 23.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.78%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.07%)
HUBC 83.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.85%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
MLCF 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.07%)
OGDC 95.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.51%)
PAEL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
PIOC 86.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.86%)
PPL 71.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.99%)
SSGC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
TRG 92.61 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.13%)
UNITY 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2023 03:33am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (August 29, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              New            Disc Crude     Pakistan national
                  Friendship     Oil            Shipping Corp.     28-08-2023
B-8/B-9           Gfs Pride      Disc Load      East Wind          28-08-2023
                                 Container      Shipping Co.
B-10/B-11         Draftslayer    Load           Crystal Sea        28-08-2023
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-11/B-12         Sagar          Load           Crystal Sea        28-08-2023
                  Kanya          Clinkers       Services
B-13/B-14         Corebright     Disc Soya      Alpine Marine      25-08-2023
                  OL             Bean Seeds     Services
B-16/B-17         Hai Yang       Disc General   Legend Shipping &
Zhi Hua                          Cargo          Logistic           20-08-2023
Nmb-1             Habibi         Load Rice      N.S Shipping       04-07-2023
                                                Line
Nmb-2             Al Nooh        Load Wheat     Latif Trading      13-05-2023
                                 Straw          Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Honor Win      Load           Sino Trans         23-08-2023
                                 Packages       Logistic
B-25/B-24         Victoria T     Load Cement    Ocean Services     26-08-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-26/B-27         Wan            Disc Load      Riazeda            28-08-2023
                  Hai 627        Container      Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Truong            29-08-2023     L/53700 Clinkers             Sirius Logistic
Minh Fortune                                                         Pakistan
Ice Energy        30-08-2023     D/20000 Carbon Oil               Trans Trade
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Falcon Royal      30-08-2023     D/15006 Mogas                   Gac Pakistan
                                                                     Pvt. Ltd
Hyundai           30-08-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Oakland                                                       Agency Pvt. Ltd
Ssl Brahmaputra   30-08-2023     D/L Container                      Ocean Sea
                                                            Shipping Pvt. Ltd
One Matrix        30-08-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Synergy           30-08-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
Keelung                                                                Agency
Kmtc Colombo      30-08-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Star Globe        30-08-2023     D/52280 Rock                    WMA Shipcare
                                 Phosphate                           Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Wo Long Song      29-08-2023     General Cargo                              -
Dalian Express    29-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Navios Jasmine    29-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Olympia           29-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
Stephanie C       29-08-2023     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Hajj           Cement         Crystal       August 25, 2023
                  Mohammad                      Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               MS Freesia     Palm oil       Alpine        August 28, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC Shay       Containers     MSC PAK       August 28, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Okyroe         Mogas          Transmarine   August 28, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sea Bulk       Canola         Alpine        August 26, 2023
                                 Seeds
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Calypso        LPG            Universal        Aug 25, 2023
                  Gas                           Shipping
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Karama         Coal           Liner Agency                 August 29, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
MSC Shay          Container      MSC PAK                      August 29, 2023
Calypso Gas       LPG            Universal Shipping                      -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
FSM               LPG            Universal Shipping            August29, 2023
Cetus             Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Cachalot
Sea Hazel         Fuel oil       GAC                        Waiting for berth
Bochem
Pegasos           Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Nymph Thetis      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Marlen            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
No2 Ocean
Pioneer           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Southern
Robin             Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
New Liberty       Corn           East wind                               -do-
Maersk Denver     Container      GAC                          August 29, 2023
Maersk
Brooklyn          Container      GAC                                     -do-
Maersk
Pelepas           Container      GAC                          August 30, 2023
MSC
Madeleine         Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Inflated electricity bills: Federal cabinet undecided

IK’s Toshakhana sentence suspended

Glitch halts Toyota factories in Japan

PPP asks ECP to hold polls within 90 days

Court assailed for suspending IK’s jail term

Imran Khan re-arrested immediately after release

Non-clearance of $50m receivables: CMEC may stop work at Thar coal mines after Sept 10

Growing significance of RMB highlighted

Lion on loose captured at Sharea Faisal

Another fuel price hike on the cards

Read more stories