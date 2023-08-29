Sri Lanka shares end marginally lower as consumer discretionary stocks drag

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed marginally lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.04% at 11,165.59, falling for a fourth straight sessions.

John Keells Holdings PLC and Hunas Falls Hotels PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, down 0.69% and 4.93%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials drag

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 47.1 million shares from 60.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.65 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.15 million) from 2.26 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 80.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.61 billion rupees, the data showed.