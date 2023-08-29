BAFL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.1%)
BIPL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
BOP 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.35%)
CNERGY 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.53 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (8.04%)
DGKC 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.68%)
FABL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FCCL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.86%)
FFL 5.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 97.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.91%)
HUBC 82.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.35%)
HUMNL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
MLCF 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2%)
OGDC 95.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.04%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
PIBTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
PIOC 86.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.74%)
PPL 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-3.46%)
PRL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 42.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.31%)
SSGC 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.9%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,691 Decreased By -84.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 16,398 Decreased By -287.9 (-1.73%)
KSE100 46,770 Decreased By -708.2 (-1.49%)
KSE30 16,621 Decreased By -256.6 (-1.52%)
Metal stocks drive Indian shares higher

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2023 04:17pm

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended marginally higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in metal stocks on expectations of demand recovery in top consumer China.

The Nifty 50 index settled 0.19% higher at 19,342.65 at 3:30 p.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.12% to 65,075.82.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with Nifty metal index and realty index leading with a 1.3% and 1.7% rise, respectively.

Metal stocks have gained 1.5% so far this week after China announced measures to support its ailing property sector.

Financials lead rise in Indian shares; small- and mid-caps outperform

The metals sector is expected to benefit over fiscal 2023-2025 from a gradual economic recovery in China, rising private capex and recovery in automobile and realty sectors, analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said in a note.

India’s benchmark indexes have fallen over 3% from record highs hit in July amid the rise in inflation as well as valuation concerns and analysts expect the markets to remain subdued in the near term.

However, the more domestically-focussed small-caps and mid-caps were up 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, continuing to outperform the blue-chip benchmarks.

“New money, mainly retail money has come into the mid-cap and small-cap and has powered the ongoing rally, which has come after a two-year period of consolidation,” said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

Among individual stocks, heavyweight Reliance Industries fell 1% after the company’s annual general meeting offered little clues to investors on the listing of its retail and telecom units.

Gokaldas Exports surged over 13% over a deal to buy Dubai-based apparel maker Atraco Group for $55 million.

The realty index was powered by a 5.4% gain in Indiabulls Real Estate shares after it appointed a new COO.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

