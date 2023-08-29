BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.81%)
BIPL 15.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
DFML 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
DGKC 47.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.41%)
FABL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FCCL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.86%)
FFL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
GGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
HBL 97.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.19%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
MLCF 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.83%)
OGDC 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.98%)
PAEL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.45%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 86.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PPL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.25%)
PRL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.58%)
SSGC 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TRG 93.10 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.67%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,704 Decreased By -71 (-1.49%)
BR30 16,475 Decreased By -210.9 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,833 Decreased By -645.2 (-1.36%)
KSE30 16,648 Decreased By -229.5 (-1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Inflation projected to be at 28.6% in August, says brokerage house

  • AHL says food prices expected to contribute significantly to this trend
BR Web Desk Published August 29, 2023 Updated August 29, 2023 02:41pm

Headline inflation is expected to inch up further in August, higher than the 28.3% recorded in July, brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said.

“The headline inflation for the month of August 2023 is projected to be 28.6% on a YoY basis. This is a slight increase compared to the previous month, July 2023, which had inflation rate of 28.3% YoY,” said AHL in its report on Monday.

On a yearly basis, the increase is significant compared to 27.3% recorded in the same period last year. “With this, 2MFY24 average CPI is expected around 28.4% YoY compared to 26.1% YoY,” it said.

The brokerage house projected monthly inflationary pressures to persist with an expected increase of 2.7% MoM.

“Specifically, food inflation is expected to contribute significantly to this trend,” AHL said, adding that prices of perishables including rice, vegetables, tomatoes, eggs, sugar, gur, and spices are expected to be higher in August.

“As a result, the food inflation rate is projected to increase by 4.1% MoM, leading to a YoY jump in the food index to 43.4%.”

Moreover, the transportation index is anticipated to rise by 7.8% MoM and 22.8% YoY, the brokerage house shared.

“This increase can be attributed to authorities raising domestic prices of petroleum products in the outgoing month (August). The prices of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), solid fuel, and electricity charges are also expected to contribute to this trend.”

AHL projected that going forward, the primary factors posing risks to overall inflation include an “escalation in food and energy costs (with an impending gas tariff adjustment), potential consequences of budgetary actions, and the susceptibility stemming from depreciating PKR against the greenback.”

Pakistan Economy food inflation CPI inflation Pakistan inflation Economic distress inflationary pressure

Comments

1000 characters

Inflation projected to be at 28.6% in August, says brokerage house

Intra-day update: KSE-100 down over 850 points

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

Islamabad police granted three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari

Oil steadies as demand worries counter supply concerns

IMF managing director to meet leaders in China, go to Indonesia, India

FIFA lifts ban on Sri Lanka after election pledge

SIFC’s strategy to achieve global traction praised

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Read more stories