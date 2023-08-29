Russian rouble slightly weaker in early trade

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Tuesday in early trade, failing to draw much support from exporters’ residual sales of FX earnings to meet a monthly deadline for tax payments.

The usual end-of-month pattern has failed to boost the currency this week as large exporters appear to have stocked up on roubles in advance, traders said.

The rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 95.44 and eased fractionally to 103.21 versus the euro and 13.07 against the yuan.

Russian rouble weakens, heading back towards 92 vs dollar

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was barely changed at $84.39 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS stock index was flat at 1,058 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 3,209 points.