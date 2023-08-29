BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

Zaheer Abbasi Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal cabinet is expected to take the final decision today on the proposals of the Ministry of Energy with regard to providing relief to the people.

Sources said that the Minister of Power and Finance has discussed options to provide relief in detail and these proposals would be presented at the federal cabinet meeting today (Tuesday).

The federal cabinet would take the final decision because it is the only authorised body to approve these proposals and take decisions. Therefore, these proposals would be presented to the federal Cabinet convened for approval of the proposals and decisions.

Outcry over power bills: PM Kakar seeks relief plan within 48 hours

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held consultations with the energy minister regarding electricity rates and excess bills.

Sources said that the meeting discussed the possible relief measures for electricity consumers against the bills for the month of July.

They added that the meeting also weighed the possibility of withdrawing free electricity to the officers and employees of power sector, as well as, reducing taxes in the electricity bills besides collection of electricity bills for the month of July in instalments.

Sources added that the energy minister has presented these proposals to the meeting. A formal meeting presided over by the prime minister regarding the relief in electricity bills will be held today (Tuesday). The final decision regarding the relief in electricity bills to the public will be taken on Tuesday.

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar also participated in the consultation process.

