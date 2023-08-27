Outcry over power bills: PM Kakar seeks relief plan within 48 hours

As countrywide protests over inflated power bills entered third day on Sunday, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar convened a high-level huddle to mull relief measures, where he directed the finance and energy ministries to formulate a relief plan within the next 48 hours.

During the meeting, which the interim information minister called the first session, the Power Division provided a briefing on the increase in power bills in the month of July.

PM Kakar had called an urgent meeting to discuss the matter with relevant authorities after protests erupted across the country over inflated electricity bills, which political parties fear could turn into riots if no relief was provided.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers of the interim cabinet, including Shamsad Akhtar, Gohar Ijaz, Murtaza Solangi, adviser to PM Dr. Waqar Masood, Power secretary, chairman WAPDA, chairman NEPRA, and other relevant high officials.

“The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance have been assigned the responsibility to collaborate and formulate an action plan to provide relief to the public in their electricity bills,” Kakar wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the huddle.

He also sought a detailed report on free electricity units being provided to different government employees.

“Immediate measures will be taken in government offices to reduce electricity usage. Consultations will also be held with all provinces. The caretaker government, staying within its mandate, will make prompt efforts to provide as much relief as possible to the people,” the interim prime minister said.

JI calls for nationwide strike on Sept 2 over inflated electricity bills

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi also shared minutes of the meeting on X, informing that the first session of the emergency meeting on the power bill concluded with the prime minister urging for an action plan in the next 48 hours to reduce excess charges in the electricity bills.

“Prime minister said no action would be taken in haste that would harm the country,” he wrote.

Measures would be taken that do not burden the national exchequer and at the same time provide relief to the consumers, he informed.

“It’s not possible that the common man faces difficulties while officers and the Prime Minister’s House use free electricity,” Solangi wrote, quoting the prime minister.

Relevant ministries and departments would provide a complete report on officers and institutions availing free electricity, the minister said, informing that implementation of energy-saving measures and consultations with provincial chief ministers on the issue of excess charges in July would take place tomorrow (Monday).

Distribution companies should present a roadmap for curbing electricity theft; the prime minister urged instructing to present reforms in the energy sector and short-, medium-, and long-term plans.

The meeting received detailed briefings on issues in the electricity sector, details regarding excess charges, measures against electricity theft, and prevention measures.

Another round of the meeting to be held tomorrow (Monday).