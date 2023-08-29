Iranian trade delegation meets TDAP chief

KARACHI: Chief Executive of TDAP, Zubair Motiwala extended warm welcome to Iranian Trade and Investment delegation at the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Karachi.

The Iranian trade and investment delegation led by Reza Bakhshiani, Deputy Finance Minister/Managing Director of Iran Foreign Investment Company (IFIC).

The delegation comprised of esteemed officials from IFIC and PAIR Investment, including Mohammad Hossein Mohammadi, Director of IFIC, Fateme Yaghobkhani, Deputy Asset Manager at IFIC, Abbas Daneshvar Hakimi Meibidi, Managing Director/CEO of PAIR Investment Co. Ltd, Amir Aizaz, Executive Vice President and Company Secretary of PAIR Investment Co. Ltd, and Khurram Faizyab, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate & Investment at PAIR Investment Co. Ltd.

Dr Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Secretary, TDAP presented diverse activities of TDAP showcasing the organization’s commitment to promoting trade and investment. During their visit, the Iranian delegation was introduced to all Directors-General at TDAP.

The Chief Executive engaged in fruitful discussions with the delegation, highlighting the potential for expanded trade and investment between the two brotherly and friendly nations.

The Chief Executive concluded the discussions by emphasizing the importance of continued collaborative dialogue on matters related to import and export. The Iranian delegates expressed their keenness to bolster trade ties beyond energy products, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade relations.

