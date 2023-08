KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday continued to drop on the local market, traders said. The yellow metal further declined by Rs1500 to Rs233000 per tola and Rs1286 to Rs199760 per 10 grams. Silver prices stood for Rs2850 per tola and Rs2443.41 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1915 per ounce and silver for $24.24 per ounce, traders said.

