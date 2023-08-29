BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Protests held against hike in electricity, fuel prices

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: Stationary protests on Monday held at the city’s markets against the fuel oil and electricity prices hike, as Jamat-e-Islami has called for a countrywide strike on September 2, 2023.

The JI’s call received a big response from traders, public and other segments from the society, who took part in over 100 protests at markets. The civil society also resented the hike in fuel oil and power rates to “unbearable” levels.

“The ruling elite has unleashed a mafia named the K-Electric to fleece the citizens of Karachi,” JI Karachi Chief, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said in his address to the protesting traders at the Cooperative Market in Saddar. The KE itself is a “defaulter” of Rs 662 billion to the national grid alone, he said that it is also a “defaulter” on huge payments to several other organizations.

The continuing large scale protests across the metropolis are a reflection of the ruling elites’ policies and its future as well. “The caretaker government will have to reduce the electricity tariff, waive the taxes and water down the inflation,” he said and demanded for revoking of the KE license and forensically auditing its financial accounts.

He also made it clear to the KE that its threats to the citizens will have implications on its existence if it continued to cut off power supplies to the consumers. He warned the KE about any untoward incident emerged from its behavior with the consumers will be seen as its fault if it brings the public and law enforcers to a clash.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

protests KE power sector fuel prices electricity prices JI civil society Hafiz Naeemur Rehman electricity bills K-Electric JI protests Power tariff hike countrywide strike

Comments

1000 characters

Protests held against hike in electricity, fuel prices

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

378,426 evacuated as Sutlej River swells

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Read more stories