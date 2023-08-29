Governor vows to help resolve issues facing businessmen

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Monday the government is well aware of the problems of the business community and steps are being taken to provide them conducive environment. Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Crockery Importers Association, he said that despite the difficult conditions, the business community is playing an active role in the country’s economic development. “All businesses are very important even if it is a small shop, business not only leads to social-economic development, but also provides employment opportunities to millions of people,” he said.

On this occasion, the representatives of Crockery Association told the Governor that Pakistan Customs has suddenly increased the customs value on crockery by 110 percent due to which the smuggled goods are being sold at half price in the market. He said that due to this, the government is losing billions of rupees annually in tax collection. Governor Punjab assured the delegation that he would draw the attention of the federal government towards this matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023