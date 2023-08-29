Pakistan Remittance Summit to be held in Dubai

KARACHI: Dellsons Associates in collaboration with leading commercial banks will organize an international conference, “Pakistan Remittance Summit” in Dubai next month to appreciate the role of overseas Pakistanis in supporting the national economy through remittances.

The conference will also educate overseas Pakistanis to utilize formal banking channels through various options available in formal channels in order to maintain their valuable contribution of sending remittances to the homeland.

Ibrahim Amin, Chairman Dellsons Associates said a significant number of Pakistanis migrated to GCC countries in recent years but the share of their contribution to the economy remained flat, which needs to be investigated and addressed duly by the government and stakeholders.

He added that the government and banks should facilitate overseas Pakistanis in foreign countries mainly in GCC states with incentives and technological solutions to enhance the inflows of remittances from the oil-rich region.

