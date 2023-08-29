ITCN Asia estimated to attract $100m business deals

KARACHI: ITCN Asia, the flagship business event of Pakistan’s IT and Telecom industry, is estimated to record business deals worth nearly $100 million.

The organizers are estimating that a handsome number of MoUs and projects will be signed at the country’s biggest IT and telecom sector exhibition and conference to be held from August 31 to September 2.

Tech Destination Pakistan will be the title partner of this event for the first time. Google, P@SHA, and UNIFONIC are also leading partners. Over 450 organizations are participating in the event, including 100 foreign delegates from eight countries: China, Singapore, Azerbai-jan, UAE, KSA, USA, etc.

For the first time, the mobile phone companies are also participating under separate Telecom Pavilion promoting Made-in-Pakistan mobile devices. The CIO Global Forum will also organize its exclusive event in Pakistan.

The event is supported by the Ministry of IT & Telecom, the Pakistan Telecommunication Autho-rity (PTA), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA). Various conferences will take place on Cyber Security, E-commerce, Fintech, Agile, Digital Education, Gaming, etc.

Vice President of E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan Umair Nizam informed that the event will host more than 400 booths showcasing global brands. Companies such as Special Communications Organi-zation, InoTech Solutions, Systems Limited, Abacus Consulting, Transworld, UNIFONIC, S.I Global Solutions, etc. are participating in the event.

He informed that the three-day trade show will serve as a single platform for the government and private sector, local and foreign companies, and industry and academia, offering unlimited business deals and investment leads on a long-term basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023