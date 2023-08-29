BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ITCN Asia estimated to attract $100m business deals

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: ITCN Asia, the flagship business event of Pakistan’s IT and Telecom industry, is estimated to record business deals worth nearly $100 million.

The organizers are estimating that a handsome number of MoUs and projects will be signed at the country’s biggest IT and telecom sector exhibition and conference to be held from August 31 to September 2.

Tech Destination Pakistan will be the title partner of this event for the first time. Google, P@SHA, and UNIFONIC are also leading partners. Over 450 organizations are participating in the event, including 100 foreign delegates from eight countries: China, Singapore, Azerbai-jan, UAE, KSA, USA, etc.

For the first time, the mobile phone companies are also participating under separate Telecom Pavilion promoting Made-in-Pakistan mobile devices. The CIO Global Forum will also organize its exclusive event in Pakistan.

The event is supported by the Ministry of IT & Telecom, the Pakistan Telecommunication Autho-rity (PTA), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA). Various conferences will take place on Cyber Security, E-commerce, Fintech, Agile, Digital Education, Gaming, etc.

Vice President of E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan Umair Nizam informed that the event will host more than 400 booths showcasing global brands. Companies such as Special Communications Organi-zation, InoTech Solutions, Systems Limited, Abacus Consulting, Transworld, UNIFONIC, S.I Global Solutions, etc. are participating in the event.

He informed that the three-day trade show will serve as a single platform for the government and private sector, local and foreign companies, and industry and academia, offering unlimited business deals and investment leads on a long-term basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTA PSEB ITCN Asia Pakistan IT and Telecom industry UNIFONIC

Comments

1000 characters

ITCN Asia estimated to attract $100m business deals

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

378,426 evacuated as Sutlej River swells

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Read more stories