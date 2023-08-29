BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
Qureshi condemns extension in his physical remand in cypher case

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday strongly condemned the extension in his physical remand in the cypher case and termed his arrest as “political victimization”.

He was talking to reporters briefly after a special court extended his physical remand for another two days in the cypher case in which he was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier this month.

Qureshi condemned the move, saying: “They have no justification for granting further remand. They are committing an absolute injustice and also violating the law.”

The former foreign minister maintained that he was being deprived of his right, adding the FIA could not provide any evidence against him in the court. “They could not prove anything, but [they’re] doing injustice,” he further maintained.

Qureshi stated that he had fully cooperated in “every aspect” and now they want to pursue “political victimisation”. “God’s justice is with me and am standing firm,” he further stated.

