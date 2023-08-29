BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
Pakistan

Suspension of sentence given to IK: PTI concerned over IHC’s delay in giving verdict on party’s plea

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed deep concern over the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s delay in giving a verdict on its petition seeking suspension of sentence given to party Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

The PTI’s core committee meeting was held on Monday in which the party raised serious concerns over the IHC’s delay in giving a decision on the party’s petition.

“Who is the one who wants chairman PTI behind bars without any legal justification?” the PTI’s core committee asked in a statement issued after the meeting.

“[The] nation must witness that the state has no any legal justification, neither today nor yesterday to keep Imran Khan in prison. The covert agenda of victimisation has come to the fore through the worst trial as a result of the court’s ‘black’ decision in Toshakhana case,” the core committee further maintained.

It further stated that the bid of “criminal victimisation” by jailing the PTI chairman in “worst condition” and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) keeping the matter pending, have also been revealed on the nation.

“The apex court allowing the ECP to further waste the time of the court and keeping Imran Khan in jail unlawfully is also regrettable. Delay in justice is tantamount to murder of justice. The nation demands an immediate end to mockery of the law and the Constitution,” read the statement, adding that the core committee hopes that release orders for Imran Khan are issued without any further delay.

The committee also strongly condemned the two-day further extension in physical remand of PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the denial of legal and constitutional rights to party president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The committee also condemned the continued detention of party leaders and workers, including PTI South Punjab President Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, Hassan Niazi, and demanded their immediate release.

The core committee also decided to participate in the countrywide protests against the inflated electricity bills and skyrocketing inflation and blamed the former PDM government for the current economic mess.

