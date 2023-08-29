KW&SC disconnects 18 illegal hydrants at Janjhal Goth

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) on Monday claimed to have disconnected water connections of 18 illegal hydrants at the city's Janjhal Goth area.

Under the direction of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, the anti theft cell disconnected the connections of 18 illegal hydrants of 44 inches on the line of Karachi Division Civil One, according to the spokesperson of Water Corporation.

The operation was headed by Incharge Anti Theft Cell Engineer Tabish Raza Hasnain and Operation Incharge Anti Theft Cell Aamir Khan, Icharge anti theft cell, giving further details, said that the water is being stolen daily from Janjhal Goth.

He said that the operation is being conducted for the fourth time in Janjhal Goth, while earlier the connections of 22 illegal hydrants were severed in Janjhal Goth.

It should be noted that on August 12, during the operation against water thieves in Janjhal Goth, armed persons pelted stones and fired at the team of Anti Theft Cell Water Corporation.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab had issued orders and said that all illegal hydrants should be demolished and disconnected across the city. He said that only citizens have the right to water, on which no one will be allowed to indulge in water theft.

