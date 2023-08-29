BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
Reduction in electricity bills: KCCI appeals govt to immediately decide

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Mohammed Tariq Yousuf has said that although the Caretaker Prime Minister convened an urgent meeting on Sunday wherein the concerned authorities were directed to devise concrete measures within 48 hours to alleviate extraordinary burden of inflated electricity bills but the Karachi Chamber was under tremendous pressure being exerted by all its members particularly the SMEs and small traders.

“We, therefore, appeal the Caretaker government to immediately decide about the desperately needed reduction in electricity bills by tomorrow as the poor masses and the members of business community are highly frustrated and it is becoming very difficult for us to control the agitation,” he added in a statement issued.

Tariq Yousuf said, “The entire business community of Karachi and also the rest of Pakistan will be very grateful, if the Caretaker PM announces relief without any further delay by tomorrow so that the people could calm down and get back to their work.”

He also requested the Caretaker Prime Minister and Energy Minister to hold a meeting with KCCI even on Zoom facility which, besides providing us an opportunity to give relevant suggestions, would also acquaint the business community of Karachi about the steps being taken by government to deal with the situation.

KCCI SMEs business community electricity bills

