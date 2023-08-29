BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
Aug 29, 2023
Pakistan

Electricity bills: Govt focussing to provide relief to masses: Solangi

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2023 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Monday said the government was focused to provide relief to the masses in electricity bills.

While talking to a TV channel, he said the government is focusing on how to provide relief to the masses instead of indulging in discussion that who is responsible for expensive electricity.

He said the caretaker government took the oath on August 17, and the consumers received inflated bills of the month of July.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had taken notice of inflated electricity bills, already.

He said tomorrow, the issue would be taken up by the Federal Cabinet which would explore the ways to pass on relief to the public without violating the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

He said the prime minister held a meeting with the relevant stakeholders.

He said the caretaker government wanted to hold peaceful and fair elections in collaboration with all political parties as per the schedule of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The assistance to the electoral watchdog would be provided by the government, he added.

The ECP would decide about the tenure of the caretaker government, he said, adding the entire schedule of the delimitation exercise was uploaded on the watchdog’s website.

In light of the decisions of the Council of Common Interests, he said, the ECP issued its schedule under Article 51 of the Constitution.

