Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (August 28, 2023).
KIBOR
Tenor BID OFFER
1-Week 21.65 22.15
2-Week 21.70 22.20
1-Month 21.92 22.42
3-Month 22.72 22.97
6-Month 22.91 23.16
9-Month 22.93 23.43
1-Year 22.95 23.45
Data source: SBP
