Pakistan unveil new kit for ICC World Cup 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the national cricket team’s jersey for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 during an event at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The ceremony was led by Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee.

The PCB stated that the concept of the ‘Star Nation Jersey’ embodies a profound connection between Pakistan’s cricketing heroes and their dedicated fans.

The jersey’s design draws inspiration from celestial bodies, where each star signifies excellence, ambition, and the brilliant shine of cricketing achievements. This design captures cricketing excellence, resonating with every Pakistani enthusiast.

“The Star Nation Jersey bears witness to the enduring bond between our cricketers and the passionate fans who stand by them through every match. This jersey encapsulates our rich, cricketing heritage and the luminous future that awaits,” said Ashraf.

Usman Waheed, the PCB Director-Commercial, also shared his thoughts on the profound importance of the newly designed jersey:

“The Star Nation Jersey isn’t just a uniform; it’s a canvas woven with stories, sacrifices, and triumphs.

“Each star on this jersey represents the unwavering support of our fans and the radiant legacy of our cricketing heroes. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to ensure that donning this jersey will instill profound pride in every Pakistani.”