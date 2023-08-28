India releases more water into River Sutlej

LAHORE: Hundreds of homes have been destroyed, while at several places roads and embankments have been washed away as the release of more water by India into River Sutlej has led the river to burst its banks.

The river flooding has caused devastation especially in Bahawalnagar, Hasilpur, Vehari and Luddan, Arifwala and Chishtian where roads are completely submerged, leaving hundreds of villages and towns cut off from their surroundings.

Pakistan Army, on the other hand, is assisting the local administrations in relief and rescue operations.

Sutlej River attains very high water level: Over 0.25m people evacuated, shifted to safe places

The situation is still grim at Arifwala where water from River Sutlej has inundated over 28 kilometres of area around the river.

The situation is more precarious in Tibbi Lal Beg area where water level continues to rise. Dozens of villages have been flooded, resulting in the washing away of homes, crops, and roads. At several places, embankments have also been washed away.

Tehsil administration, Rescue 1122 personnel and army Jawans are evacuating people from their homes, while on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi food items are being distributed among them.

Local assistant commissioner, on the other hand, has said that all kinds of facilities are being provided to the people at relief camps set up in the tehsil. However, the situation has started improving in some areas such as Bahawalpur, Kasur and Okara.

According to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), during the three-day period, from August 23 to August 26, water has receded in over 100 villages.