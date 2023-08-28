BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Aug 28, 2023
Pakistan

JI criticises ‘perks for elite only’ policy

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2023 06:27am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, while addressing protesters, said it is wrong policy to give all the luxuries and subsidies to the elite class, and torment the poor masses with inflation and taxes, adding it won’t work.

He said that the caretaker prime minister needs to pack up if he can increase the prices of electricity and fuel but can’t reduce them.

The JI leader said that ‘35 million’ Karachiites have been recording their peaceful protest for several days but the rulers are playing the role of silent spectators.

Lambasting the ruling elite class, he said that 90 percent of the class never uses fuel on their own expense, adding that the bureaucrats are also a part of this class.

He demanded of the government to bring the feudal lords, generals and other influential people into the tax net. Just four percent feudal lords have clutched 40 percent of the agricultural land in the country, whereas the rulers have declared them tax free, he regretted. Don’t dare to increase the fuel prices as it is reportedly being discussed, he asked the rulers. He claimed that only his party has been active in the political arena and all other parties are inactive in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

