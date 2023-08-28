Prices of essential kitchen items show upward trend

PESHAWAR: Upward trend in prices of important kitchen items, including vegetables, sugar, flour, cooking oil/ghee, pulses and others was witnessed in the local market, revealed in survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

An unprecedented increase in prices of vegetables was registered in the retail market. Buyers while talking to this scribe in the local vegetable market complained prices are beyond the purchasing power. They said local administration kept mum regarding overcharging and was reluctant to take actions against profiteers and hoarders in the city.

According to the survey, one kilogram ginger was available at Rs900/kg against the price of Rs800 while one kilogram garlic was available at Rs300-350/kg against the price of Rs300/kg in the previous week.

The price of tomatoes dropped as available at Rs60-70/kg. Likewise, onion also decreased, which was being sold at Rs60/kg against the price of Rs80/kg in the local market.

However, prices of other veggies remained high in the open market. Green pepper was available at Rs100/kilo, okra Rs100/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs110/kilo, Cauliflower at Rs160/kilo, turnip at Rs150/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100/ kilo, Tenda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/kg.

Similarly, the survey further said one-kilogram peas was available Rs280-300/kg, Arvi at Rs150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs70/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50/kg in the retail market.

Sugar was available at Rs160/kilo in the retail market, the survey said.

Similarly, the price of live chicken/meat prices remained unchanged in the retail market. However the price of farm eggs increased in the open market, available at Rs320/dozen against Rs300/dozen in the previous week.

Cow meat was available at Rs700-800 per kilo while mutton beef was sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kilo in the retail market, the survey added.

On the other hand, the survey noted the flour prices remained unchanged in the local as well as wholesale market. A 20-kg fine flour bag cost Rs2900, mixed brown flour at Rs2600-2700 per 20-kg bag while an 80-kg fine flour bag was available at Rs 11,800 in the open market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg.

Prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

Similarly, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, a good quality (sela) was available at Rs340-350/kg, while low quality rice available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/ kg.

Similarly price of dal mash was at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o/kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg.

Chemical-mixed milk was available at Rs160-180 and others Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kilogram in the local market.

Fruits prices are sky-rocketed in the local market, according to the survey. The prices of the fruits, apples reached Rs350/kg, Mango Rs 150-200/kg and Peach Rs200/kg, persimmon Rs230/kg and banana 170/dozen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023