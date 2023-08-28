MQM-P delegation to meet ECP high-ups today

KARACHI: A Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation will meet the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) high-ups on Monday (today) amid ongoing consultations regarding the general elections, a TV channel reported on Sunday.

MQM-P delegation led by Dr Farooq Sattar will meet the ECP high-ups at 11:00 am tomorrow. The delegation members include Javed Hanif, Izharul Hassan, Sadiq Iftikhar and Farhan Chishti.

In the upcoming meeting, discussions will be held on delimitations, election code, schedule and electoral lists. The political party will raise its concerns over the old delimitations and electoral lists besides tabling its recommendations for new delimitations.