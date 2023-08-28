Body for improving facilities in graveyards meets at a graveyard

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the Graveyard Development and Facilitation Committee convened Sunday at the H-11 Graveyard, with Imran Ghaznavi leading as the chairperson.

This committee, composed of esteemed members including Imran Ghaznavi, Admiral Shahid Saeed, Advocate Tayyba Abbasi, and the Director of DMA, sets out with a clear mission to enhance the facilities available at Islamabad’s graveyards, ensuring the highest level of convenience for the public.

With a shared vision of raising graveyard facilities to international standards, the committee aims to create a transformative impact on these vital community spaces. The committee’s approach prioritizes collaboration with both the community and the Capital Development Authority (CDA), reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and partnership.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Chairman CDA for their instrumental role in establishing this committee, a testament to their unwavering dedication to this important initiative. This collaboration is poised to usher in a new era of enhanced services and facilities, making a positive difference in the lives of the citizens of Islamabad,” it noted.

The inaugural meeting also included a touching moment as committee members paid a visit to the grave of late Arshad Sharif. This gesture emphasized the personal connection and sincere dedication driving their mission forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023