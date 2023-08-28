BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Body for improving facilities in graveyards meets at a graveyard

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2023 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the Graveyard Development and Facilitation Committee convened Sunday at the H-11 Graveyard, with Imran Ghaznavi leading as the chairperson.

This committee, composed of esteemed members including Imran Ghaznavi, Admiral Shahid Saeed, Advocate Tayyba Abbasi, and the Director of DMA, sets out with a clear mission to enhance the facilities available at Islamabad’s graveyards, ensuring the highest level of convenience for the public.

With a shared vision of raising graveyard facilities to international standards, the committee aims to create a transformative impact on these vital community spaces. The committee’s approach prioritizes collaboration with both the community and the Capital Development Authority (CDA), reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and partnership.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Chairman CDA for their instrumental role in establishing this committee, a testament to their unwavering dedication to this important initiative. This collaboration is poised to usher in a new era of enhanced services and facilities, making a positive difference in the lives of the citizens of Islamabad,” it noted.

The inaugural meeting also included a touching moment as committee members paid a visit to the grave of late Arshad Sharif. This gesture emphasized the personal connection and sincere dedication driving their mission forward.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CDA Imran Ghaznavi Graveyard Development and Facilitation Committee

Comments

1000 characters

Body for improving facilities in graveyards meets at a graveyard

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

PPP leader says Nawaz unlikely to come back by Oct

Balochistan: Interim setup to help usher in industrial revolution: PM

Trump raised $7.1m since he was booked Thursday at an Atlanta jail

Israeli FM meets Libyan FM

US officials visit Syria’s pro-Turkish rebel area

Read more stories