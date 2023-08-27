BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Fewer stars, more scandal at 80th Venice Film Festival

AFP Published 27 Aug, 2023 11:52am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: The Venice Film Festival celebrates its 80th edition next week, but a Hollywood strike means many stars may be missing, leaving the spotlight to controversial directors like Roman Polanski and Woody Allen.

The festival, which kicks off on Wednesday, has become a key launchpad for Oscar campaigns, helped by glamorous shots of stars arriving by gondola.

But an ongoing strike by Hollywood actors and writers, the biggest industry walk-out in more than 60 years, means most are banned from publicity work.

Missing from their Venice premieres will be Emma Stone, who plays a Frankenstein-like creature in “Poor Things”, and Bradley Cooper, who directs and stars in “Maestro” about the legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.

Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, who play the leads in the biopic “Ferrari” from director Michael Mann (“Heat”), have an exemption from the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG-AFTRA) because the film was made outside the studio system, but may still stay home in solidarity.

Nonetheless, the films are still showing and many top-name directors are due to attend as they compete for the top prize, the Golden Lion, to be announced on September 9.

Sofia Coppola presents another biopic, “Priscilla”, about Elvis Presley’s wife, while David Fincher returns to the Lido with “The Killer”, more than 20 years after “Fight Club” was loudly booed at the festival only to become a cult hit in the following years.

The only major casualty of the strikes has been “Challengers”, a tennis romance starring Zendaya that was set as the opening night film but has been delayed to next year.

‘Don’t see the issue’

With star gossip at a minimum, a lot of attention risks being absorbed by the inclusion of Woody Allen and Roman Polanski in the out-of-competition section.

Allen, 87, was investigated for an alleged assault on his adopted daughter and cleared by police in the 1990s, but that has not been enough for many in the MeToo era, and he has been effectively blackballed by Hollywood.

Polanski, 90, remains a fugitive from the US over a conviction for raping a minor in the 1970s. The victim has long since forgiven him, but he faces other assault allegations. The festival says he is not attending.

French director Luc Besson (“The Fifth Element”), who was recently cleared of rape allegations, is in the main competition with “Dogman”.

Festival director Alberto Barbera defended their inclusion, telling Variety that Besson and Allen had been cleared by investigators: “With them, I don’t see where the issue is.”

He acknowledged it was more complex with Polanski, but said: “I am on the side of those who say you have to distinguish between the responsibilities of the individual and that of the artist.”

He says Polanski’s “The Palace” is full of “grotesque and surreal characters and aims to satirise humanity”, and compared Allen’s “Coup de Chance”, his 50th film and first in French, to his earlier “Match Point”.

Meanwhile, there are also out-of-competition premiers for a 40-minute Wes Anderson film, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”, based on a Roald Dahl tale, and a new feature from indie favourite Richard Linklater, “Hit Man”.

“The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial”, the final film from William Friedkin (“The Exorcist”), who died this month at 87, is also playing out of competition.

Hollywood actors went on strike in July after talks to reach a new deal with studios failed, joining writers who have been striking since May.

Their demands focus on dwindling pay in the streaming era and the threat posed by artificial intelligence.

Oscar Venice Film Festival Roman Polanski Woody Allen Hollywood actors

Comments

1000 characters

Fewer stars, more scandal at 80th Venice Film Festival

Disputes relating to income determination: Facts have to be duly considered: SC

JI announces protest against inflated power bills

KCCI, BMG reject hike in power tariffs

Countrywide protests against electricity tariff hike continue

Alvi for promotion of local products to reduce burden of import bills

Units involved in tax fraud: FBR suggests new sections in ST Act for penal action

World No. 1 Pakistan add Shakeel to Asia Cup squad

Aircraft with US military personnel crashes in Australia

Caretaker govt unveils its approach to economy

Sec 14(4) of Mohtasib Act: Power to decide ‘representation’ resides solely with President: SC

Read more stories