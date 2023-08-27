BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
JI announces protest against inflated power bills

NNI Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

KARACHI: Jamat-e-Islami Karachi President Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday warned the government to reduce the inflated power bills immediately, otherwise, they would stage a protest demonstration on Monday.

He was talking to media persons after holding a consultative meeting with the residents of Karachi. The meeting was arranged by Jamat-e-Islami Karachi and attended by people from all walks of life including traders, businessmen, industrialists, lawyers, civil society, and the general masses.

The meeting held that the exorbitant increase in electricity rates, the monthly fuel adjustment charges, and various taxes by K-Electric should be withdrawn.

JI decries hike in oil prices

“We will raise an organized voice over the issue. We will stage a protest on Monday and I will personally participate in the traders’ protest,” Naeem ur Rehman said.

“We will stage a sit-in at Governor House, which is a symbol of the federation,” he said. “The sit-in will continue till approval of demands,” he added.

He demanded that the caretaker prime minister reduce the power tariff immediately.

He urged the people not to tolerate the cruelty with silence and come out for their right. “The JI will break the stick of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if it succeeded in forming the government,” he added.

