KARACHI: The LPG price has been increased by another 10 rupees per kilogram on Saturday, multiplying the burden the common man already facing due to higher electricity and petroleum rates,

Out to cash in on gas shortage at homes, the LPG mafia raised the price ignoring the official rate list. The LPG’s official rate is Rs201 per kilogram but it is being sold at Rs260 in Karachi. Shopkeepers were of the view that how they can sell expensive LGP on lower rate.