NICAT, NASTP must provide IT ecosystem to textile sector: FCCI

FAISALABAD: National Incubation Centre for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT) and National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) must provide proper IT related ecosystem for the development of textile sector and to transform Faisalabad into Cyberabad, said Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing “National Investment Summit (NIS) 1.0: Unleashing the potential of Pakistani Startups”, he said that Pakistani youth has displayed its God-gifted capabilities in the IT sector by earning $1bn during the last five years. He said that there is huge untapped potential in this field and we must provide them with necessary facilities so that they could enhance foreign exchange earnings in addition to exploiting the potential of IT for the uplift of different sectors.

He welcomed the organization of NIS and said that it is very relevant and in time due to the fastest changes occurring at the global level in the field of IT. He said that we must establish close liaison between young start-ups, investors, innovators, entrepreneurs and thought leaders so that they could introduce radical changes in the textile and other segments of the economy.

Dr. Khurram Tariq said that textile is the iconic representation of Faisalabad but in prevailing circumstances we must take advantage of IT and its related sectors. He said that FCCI was already making conscious efforts to transform this city into Cyberabad.

He requested the principal advisor of NICAT Air vice Marshal Asad Ikram to extend a vibrant ecosystem in Faisalabad so that they could also play their role in the development of the IT sector. He also assured that FCCI would extend best cooperation to achieve the objective of expeditious growth and compete with the developed countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023