BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NICAT, NASTP must provide IT ecosystem to textile sector: FCCI

Press Release Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

FAISALABAD: National Incubation Centre for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT) and National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) must provide proper IT related ecosystem for the development of textile sector and to transform Faisalabad into Cyberabad, said Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing “National Investment Summit (NIS) 1.0: Unleashing the potential of Pakistani Startups”, he said that Pakistani youth has displayed its God-gifted capabilities in the IT sector by earning $1bn during the last five years. He said that there is huge untapped potential in this field and we must provide them with necessary facilities so that they could enhance foreign exchange earnings in addition to exploiting the potential of IT for the uplift of different sectors.

He welcomed the organization of NIS and said that it is very relevant and in time due to the fastest changes occurring at the global level in the field of IT. He said that we must establish close liaison between young start-ups, investors, innovators, entrepreneurs and thought leaders so that they could introduce radical changes in the textile and other segments of the economy.

Dr. Khurram Tariq said that textile is the iconic representation of Faisalabad but in prevailing circumstances we must take advantage of IT and its related sectors. He said that FCCI was already making conscious efforts to transform this city into Cyberabad.

He requested the principal advisor of NICAT Air vice Marshal Asad Ikram to extend a vibrant ecosystem in Faisalabad so that they could also play their role in the development of the IT sector. He also assured that FCCI would extend best cooperation to achieve the objective of expeditious growth and compete with the developed countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FCCI textile sector NICAT Dr. Khurram Tariq National Investment Summit

Comments

1000 characters

NICAT, NASTP must provide IT ecosystem to textile sector: FCCI

Disputes relating to income determination: Facts have to be duly considered: SC

JI announces protest against inflated power bills

KCCI, BMG reject hike in power tariffs

Countrywide protests against electricity tariff hike continue

Alvi for promotion of local products to reduce burden of import bills

Units involved in tax fraud: FBR suggests new sections in ST Act for penal action

Caretaker govt unveils its approach to economy

Sec 14(4) of Mohtasib Act: Power to decide ‘representation’ resides solely with President: SC

Appellate court should postpone proceedings when appellant is of unsound mind: LHC

‘Pre-poll rigging’ feared: PPP demands immediate release of census data

Read more stories