PCB announces ticket prices for Pak-SA women cricket series

Muhammad Saleem Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board Saturday announced ticket prices for the white-ball series between Pakistan and South Africa women’s cricket teams to be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from September 1 to 14.

Three T20Is will be played on September 1, 3 and 4, with the first ball set to be bowled at 7:30pm PST. The three ODIs, which are part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, will take place on September 8, 11 and 14. The ODIs will start at 3:30pm PST. Tickets will be available online on Sunday, 27 August at 1200 PST at https://pcb.bookme.pk/. Additionally, physical tickets will be made available to fans on match days at the stadium’s box office.

To encourage fans to come to the ground, affordable prices have been fixed for the matches. Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad, all VIP enclosures will be open for spectators.

Ticket prices for the first and second T20I across all three enclosures has been fixed at PKR 100. For the third T20I, tickets will be available for PKR 150.

Likewise, the same prices have been fixed for the ODIs. Tickets for the first and second ODI will be available for PKR 100, while tickets for the final match of the series on 14 September will be available for PKR 150.

Fans wishing to watch their cricketing stars can buy a maximum of four tickets on one CNIC card.

Usman Waheed, Director – Commercial said, “We are all set to host South Africa women’s team on their first-ever tour to Pakistan. We want fans to be a part of this remarkable journey, which is why we have made the tickets available at an affordable rate. This is more than a match; it’s a celebration of camaraderie and the love for cricket. I urge young boys and girls to come along with their family members and relish the display of skills from both sides.”

Tania Malik, Head of Women Cricket said, “It gives me immense pleasure that within a span of 16 months, we are all set to host the third international women’s side in Pakistan. With South Africa women’s team ready to take on Pakistan from 1 September, I urge fans to buy tickets and join us at the historic National Bank Stadium in Karachi. This promises to be a phenomenal six days of international cricket. This series is not just about the matches; it’s about celebrating the dedication, hard work, and remarkable talent of our players. They are eager to display their skills in front of their home fans.”

