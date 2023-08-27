First Lady urges media to promote positivity in society

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Alvi on Saturday called upon the media to broadcast programs which promote positivity in the society.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, she stressed the importance of spotlighting positive developments instead of dwelling on negative aspects. The First Lady emphasized the significance of featuring success stories of differently-abled individuals and those who have triumphed over breast cancer.

She said we should own the country and take proactive measures to further elevate it. She said this is a beautiful country and through our efforts we have to make it more beautiful. She extensively discussed her advocacy campaigns for breast cancer, differently-abled individuals and mental health. She said women constitute fifty percent of the population, emphasizing the need to work towards their empowerment. Samina Alvi said she prioritized the health of women. Referring to the mortality of women due to breast cancer, she said breaking the taboo surrounding this disease was a great challenge.

She; however, expressed satisfaction that we now have come out of it and more female patients have been seeking treatment at hospitals because of enhanced awareness. She said this disease is curable when diagnosed at an early stage. She said the role of media, as well as, the messages disseminated through cell phones played a pivotal role in sensitizing the public about breast cancer.

As regards to differently abled persons, the First Lady said they are not inferior to anyone rather possess exceptional qualities. She said since they work with more responsibility and diligence, they should be given more job opportunities.

She was of the view that we need to change our attitude towards the differently abled persons. She called for concerted efforts to improve the accessibility and inclusion of the differently abled persons.

The First Lady also emphasized the importance of addressing taboos surrounding mental health issues. She highlighted that mental problems can arise when they are suppressed, underscoring the necessity of upholding family values. Samina Alvi expressed special appreciation for the contributions made by Radio Pakistan in supporting advocacy campaigns for breast cancer awareness and for individuals with disabilities.