Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 metric tons of feed barley

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 30. A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in a previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Shipment is sought in 2024 between Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-29.

