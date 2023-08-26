BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Sterling deserves ‘full credit’ for return to form: Pochettino

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2023 10:20am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino heaped praise on Raheem Sterling and said the England forward deserved “full credit” for returning to form after his dazzling two-goal display in Friday’s 3-0 win over Luton Town in the Premier League.

Sterling has been one of the few bright spots for Chelsea in their opening 1-1 draw with Liverpool and last week’s 3-1 loss to West Ham United, and he again looked back to his best as he helped Chelsea earn their first win under new boss Pochettino.

The 28-year-old has flourished under the Argentine coach, who took charge last month, having struggled to find consistent form for much of his time at Chelsea since his move from Manchester City in July last year.

“His commitment in the way he wants to contribute with the team, with his work ethic and quality, he deserves the full credit for his performance,” Pochettino told reporters. “I’m so pleased for him.

“He told me last season was a difficult season for him, but I am very pleased when the player is happy. And when an offensive player can score or assist, for us, it’s the best feeling.”

Sterling, who also set up striker Nicolas Jackson for Chelsea’s third goal, said he had held talks with Pochettino about reinventing his role at the club

“Our first conversation with all of the players, and Raheem, I love to ask the position they love to play, how they feel, how they see themselves,” Pochettino said.

“It’s not the position, it’s the animation and the way the team is going to link in between them. It’s to find the best position … to provide the best platform, position and place and link with the player where they can (show) their best quality.

“It’s really important, the process … When you want to build a team in the process that we are, it’s a matter of time.

Chelsea play Wimbledon in the League Cup on Wednesday before returning to league action against Nottingham Forest on Sept. 2.

“I am happy because the first victory is always very important,” Pochettino told Sky Sports. “It was a solid performance. I think we needed that, we needed to feel the trust and the confidence in what we are doing.”

