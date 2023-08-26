PM tells Karachi Mayor: Federal, Sindh govts will fully cooperate with KMC

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that the federal and provincial governments would extend their cooperation to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to help resolve the issues confronting the Karachi city.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, said that being an industrial and commercial hub, Karachi had a significant role in Pakistan’s economic development.

In the meeting, the Karachi Mayor briefed the prime minister about the administrative affairs of Karachi.

The prime minister said during his maiden visit to Karachi as the caretaker prime minister, he, as his foremost priority, had issued instructions to resolve the traders’ issues during an interaction with them.