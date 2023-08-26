BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM tells Karachi Mayor: Federal, Sindh govts will fully cooperate with KMC

APP Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that the federal and provincial governments would extend their cooperation to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to help resolve the issues confronting the Karachi city.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, said that being an industrial and commercial hub, Karachi had a significant role in Pakistan’s economic development.

In the meeting, the Karachi Mayor briefed the prime minister about the administrative affairs of Karachi.

The prime minister said during his maiden visit to Karachi as the caretaker prime minister, he, as his foremost priority, had issued instructions to resolve the traders’ issues during an interaction with them.

Murtaza Wahab Karachi kmc Karachi mayor caretaker PM Anwarul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters
Uquaili Aug 26, 2023 07:18am
Fake mayor! Fake PM!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PM tells Karachi Mayor: Federal, Sindh govts will fully cooperate with KMC

SOEs monitoring under IMF SBA: Finance Division yet to operationalise CMU

Shamshad holds virtual meeting with IMF staff team

SECP issues first certificate of Shariah compliance

Nawaz to return in Oct, says Shehbaz

Rising political ‘clamour’ may force earlier elections

PPP decides to demand ‘polls in 90 days’

LEAs unearth attempt aimed at hacking govt officials’ phones

Mega scam: 3 Customs inspectors dismissed from service

Sindh govt bans new housing projects

Suspension of D&SJ’s verdict: IHC defers hearing of Imran’s appeal

Read more stories