MPCL gets exploration licence in Chagai

KARACHI: The Directorate General Mines and Minerals Balochistan has granted an Exploration License (EL-186) and allotted an area of 501 sq. km to Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) for mineral exploration near Dalbandin, district Chagai, Balochistan.

“This is in line with the MPCL’s strategy to diversify into near core areas and its commitment to contributing to the growth of the mineral mining sector of Pakistan”, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday said.

