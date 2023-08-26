CDA chief pays surprise visit to ‘One Window Citizen Facilitation Center’

ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Anwarul Haq (retd), on Friday, paid a surprise visit to One Window Citizen Facilitation Center.

The CDA chairman reviewed the facilities provided at the One Window Citizen Facilitation Center and also visited various communities.

On this occasion, Haq took feedback about the facilities provided, from the citizens who came to the One Window Citizen Facilitation Center. The CDA chairman directed that a comprehensive report on the facilities provided at the facility centre should be submitted.

The CDA chairman also visited the Building Control Directorate and directed that the submitted plans of the buildings should be approved as soon as possible and efforts should be made to avoid frequent visits of the citizens to the office and their problems should be solved at their doorstep.

On this occasion, the chairman directed that in relation to the facilities provided to the citizens, any kind of shortcoming will not be tolerated. He further said that strict action would be taken against the elements disturbing the people or the employees and officers found involved in corruption.

He further said that a comprehensive report should be presented to him about how many applications are pending and that he will visit again in the next week to review how many pending applications have been cleared.

