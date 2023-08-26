BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CDA chief pays surprise visit to ‘One Window Citizen Facilitation Center’

Nuzhat Nazar Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: Newly-appointed Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Anwarul Haq (retd), on Friday, paid a surprise visit to One Window Citizen Facilitation Center.

The CDA chairman reviewed the facilities provided at the One Window Citizen Facilitation Center and also visited various communities.

On this occasion, Haq took feedback about the facilities provided, from the citizens who came to the One Window Citizen Facilitation Center. The CDA chairman directed that a comprehensive report on the facilities provided at the facility centre should be submitted.

The CDA chairman also visited the Building Control Directorate and directed that the submitted plans of the buildings should be approved as soon as possible and efforts should be made to avoid frequent visits of the citizens to the office and their problems should be solved at their doorstep.

On this occasion, the chairman directed that in relation to the facilities provided to the citizens, any kind of shortcoming will not be tolerated. He further said that strict action would be taken against the elements disturbing the people or the employees and officers found involved in corruption.

He further said that a comprehensive report should be presented to him about how many applications are pending and that he will visit again in the next week to review how many pending applications have been cleared.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CDA CDA chairman Captain Anwarul Haq (retd) One Window Citizen Facilitation Center

Comments

1000 characters

CDA chief pays surprise visit to ‘One Window Citizen Facilitation Center’

SOEs monitoring under IMF SBA: Finance Division yet to operationalise CMU

Shamshad holds virtual meeting with IMF staff team

SECP issues first certificate of Shariah compliance

Nawaz to return in Oct, says Shehbaz

Rising political ‘clamour’ may force earlier elections

PPP decides to demand ‘polls in 90 days’

LEAs unearth attempt aimed at hacking govt officials’ phones

Mega scam: 3 Customs inspectors dismissed from service

Sindh govt bans new housing projects

Suspension of D&SJ’s verdict: IHC defers hearing of Imran’s appeal

Read more stories