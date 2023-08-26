BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
14 exhibitors to take part in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, Yarn expo

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:36am

KARACHI Fourteen Pakistani exhibitors are going to participate in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics and Yarn Expo 2023

This Expo will be held on 28– 0 August 2023 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre Shanghai, China.

Fourteen companies from Pakistan will participate in ITSA & Yarn Expo 2023, autumn edition. Seven companies will participate in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel and 7 companies will participate in Yarn Expo.

More than 4000 exhibitors will be tag part in the latest edition of the event with exhibitors and pavilions from China, Turkey, UK, India, Belgium, France, Germany and other countries. In total over 27 countries will be representing at the fair.

Buyer delegations from Malaysia, Russia, Thailand, Vietnam and other countries will visit the exhibition, where more than 40 seminars are planned.

Sustainability and Functionality will be a key topic at these editions and Pakistani exhibitors will be able to show the world their product ranges.

Following companies will represent Pakistan in upcoming fair:

ITSA: Azgard Nine, Mahmood Textile Mills, Nishat Chunian, Reliance Weaving, Sapphire Diamond Fabric, Sapphire Textile and Kohinoor.

Yarn Expo: Abtex International, F International, Fazal Cloth Mills, Global Textile Networks, Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing and Opulent International.

