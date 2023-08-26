Etihad Town Phase-I ‘grand ballot night’ held

RAWALPINDI: Recently, Etihad Town Phase 1, located on Main Raiwind Road, sets the stage for an enchanting evening as it organised a grand ballot event hosted by the dynamic Vasay Chaudhry.

The event marked a significant milestone for the community, showcasing its commitment to excellence and innovation.

The event was graced by the Managing Director, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir along with the Group Directors, Chaudhry Faisal Munir, Chaudhry Sohail Munir, Chaudhry Raheel Munir and the Chief Operating Officer, Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan.

