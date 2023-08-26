Punjab cabinet decides to fill post of president PPCBL

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker cabinet, which met with Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, decided to fill the post of the President of the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited (PPCBL) and also constituted a committee to look into the affairs pertaining to interim posting against this slot.

The cabinet also agreed with the proposal that five-percent subsidy on the payment of motor vehicle tax and property tax will remain effective till June 2024 through E-Pay. Approval was also accorded for the renovation along with construction and restoration of the Mazar of Baba Bulleh Shah.

An approval was granted during the cabinet meeting to establish a new OPD block in the Mayo Hospital. Approval was also given to outsource angiography in the cardiac units of cardiac institutions and Tertiary Care Hospitals which will increase 20 additional Cath Labs for the treatment of cardiac patients in the hospitals.

Approval was also accorded to include safe city projects in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi in the Annual Development Programme (ADB) of current financial year. The cabinet decided to hand over the restoration and protection arrangement of the historical building of Ram Pyari Mahal Gujrat to the Lahore Walled City Authority. Approval was granted to extend the employment of contract staff members of Dealer Vehicle Registration System of the Excise Department.

Addressing the meeting, the CM Mohsin Naqvi directed the provincial ministers to remain in the field till coming seven days to oversee rescue and relief activities in the flood affected areas.

The cabinet members expressed their satisfaction over rescue and relief activities in the affected areas. The day and night hard work of Ministers, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioner including staff members of Rescue 1122 was acknowledged.

The provincial ministers visiting the flood affected areas presented their respective reports about rescue and relief activities. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Advocate General Punjab and concerned officials attended the meeting.

