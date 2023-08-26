BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PITB to develop ‘Irrigation Revenue Collection’ app for BoR

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: To ease the online payment of ‘Abiana’ (irrigation water charges) the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) would develop an ‘Irrigation Revenue Collection’ smartphone application for the Board of Revenue (BoR) Punjab.

In this connection, Punjab Irrigation Secretary Wasif Khurshid chaired a meeting with PITB, the Punjab Irrigation Department and the Member Taxes Board of Revenue (BoR) here on Friday; they discussed the collection of ‘Abiana’ through PITB developed ‘Irrigation Revenue Collection System’ (formerly called e-Abiana).

On this occasion, PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Khurram Mushtaq gave a detailed presentation on the development of the Irrigation Revenue Collection application as part of the ‘Irrigation Revenue Collection System’ that aims at assisting the BoR in the collection of ‘Abiana’ by lumberdars (village headmen). At the same time, PITB Director Ali Kheiri briefed the attendees on the roles of the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners in the collection of ‘Abiana’.

The Punjab Irrigation Secretary appreciated the PITB’s contribution in successfully rolling out the initiative, which was successfully functional across Punjab and discussed the way forward. Previously, ‘lumberdars’ used to collect ‘Abiana’ bills manually from irrigators; now these Bills would be collected by using the Irrigation Revenue Collection application. After collecting single bills from irrigators, ‘lumberdars’ would generate club bills of already collected single bills and subsequently, they would pay the club bills through banks, mobile banking and internet banking.

‘Abiana’ recovery status could be monitored by the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners in their respective districts and tehsils via Irrigation Revenue Collection System. The e-Abiana System was launched in December 2020 and was active in 57 irrigation divisions across Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PITB Board of Revenue online payment Wasif Khurshid

Comments

1000 characters

PITB to develop ‘Irrigation Revenue Collection’ app for BoR

SOEs monitoring under IMF SBA: Finance Division yet to operationalise CMU

Shamshad holds virtual meeting with IMF staff team

SECP issues first certificate of Shariah compliance

Nawaz to return in Oct, says Shehbaz

Rising political ‘clamour’ may force earlier elections

PPP decides to demand ‘polls in 90 days’

LEAs unearth attempt aimed at hacking govt officials’ phones

Mega scam: 3 Customs inspectors dismissed from service

Sindh govt bans new housing projects

Suspension of D&SJ’s verdict: IHC defers hearing of Imran’s appeal

Read more stories