Gold, silver prices rise

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Friday regained a big value on the local market, traders said.

Gold prices grew by Rs 2,900 to Rs 235,500 per tola and Rs 2,486 to Rs 201,903 per 10 grams.

Silver gained Rs 50 to Rs 2,850 per tola and Rs 42.87 to Rs 2,443.41 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $ 1919 per ounce and silver for $ 24.35 per ounce, traders said.

