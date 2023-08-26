BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
M2 toll tax rates hiked 10pc; applicable from today onwards

Tahir Amin Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The toll tax rates for the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M2) have been increased by 10 percent, applicable from Saturday (today).

The National Highways Authority (NHA) has issued a notification, saying that the Authority has signed a concession agreement with M/s Motorway Operations and Rehabilitation Engineering (Private) Limited (a subsidiary owned by FWO) on 23rd April 2014 for the overlay and modernization of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) on BOT basis for a period of 20 years and in accordance with that, escalation at 10 percent in toll rates will be implemented from 2nd operational year.

The following toll rates will be applicable from 26th August 2023 to 25th August 2024.

According to an official notice, the new rates will be as follows: Car/jeep/pickup at 3.07 per km toll rates (Rs 1,100), wagon at 5.15 per km toll rates (Rs 1,840), coaster at 7.22 per km toll rates (Rs 2,590, coach at 10.29 per km toll rates (Rs 3,690), truck at 13.39 per km toll rates (Rs 4,800), and trailer at 17.22 per km (Rs 6,170).

