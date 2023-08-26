‘FICS ‘23’ concludes at NUST

ISLAMABAD: Grand finale and prize distribution ceremony of Finding Innovative & Creative Solutions (FICS 2023), NUST’s flagship international entrepreneurial programme, was held at the university’s main campus.

FICS is Pakistan’s largest startup competition being annually held at NUST since 2013. All projects pitched in the competition are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The latest edition of the competition witnessed a remarkable collaboration between Turkiye and Pakistan. NUST partnered with Gazi University in Ankara, and conducted the international chapter of FICS 2023 earlier this year, wherein teams from 20 universities of Turkiye competed for the top slot.

The winners of this event qualified for the Grand Finale of FICS ‘23. This year, there were over 700 project submissions from multiple national and international institutions. A total of 100+ finalist teams of FICS ’23 demonstrated their prototypes of technology-based innovative solutions to a panel of over 30 industry judges.

The chief guest at the ceremony was Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training. He commended NUST for creating an international platform to enable the youth from different parts of the globe to come together and develop solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems.

