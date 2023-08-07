BAFL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.74%)
Pakistan

Judge Dilawar leaves for UK

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Within hours after announcing his verdict in Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, the additional district and sessions judge Humayun Dilawar has dashed off to UK to participate in a training programme on human rights and rule of law.

According to reports, the judge left for UK in less than 12 hours after announcing his verdict in Toshakhana case against PTI chief, to participate in 14th Judicial Training on Human rights on Rule of Law – 5th to 13th August 2023 – funded by Commonwealth Secretariat, London and arranged by University of Hull, UK.

The nomination of Dilawar was made by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Amir Farooq in place of Sayyed Faizan Haider, an additional district and sessions’ judge in Islamabad.

On the other hand, the nomination of Dilawar almost broke the internet with PTI activists – both inside and outside the country – as kept sending posts to University of Hull against his nomination for the prestigious training programme, and urging its administration to drop his nomination for what they said “the murder of justice do not deserve to be nominated for such a prestigious programme”.

Several posts were sent to the University of Hull via X, demanding the university admin not to allow the judge to participate in the training programme for his “bias and double standards” against the rule of law and democracy in the country, as they declared his verdict against PTI chief a “murder of justice and rule of law in the country”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Comments

