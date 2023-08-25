BAFL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
BIPL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.44%)
BOP 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
CNERGY 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.94%)
DGKC 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.71%)
FABL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.15%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
HBL 99.82 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.47%)
HUBC 85.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
MLCF 30.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.76%)
OGDC 100.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.32%)
PAEL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 91.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PPL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.47%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
SSGC 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 93.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
UNITY 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,824 Decreased By -12 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,018 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.38%)
KSE100 47,728 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,980 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN reopens European office after security issue

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2023 02:01pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

GENEVA: The United Nations has reopened its European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland after earlier on Friday shutting it due to an unspecified security issue.

“Please be informed that the issue at the Palais des Nations has now been solved. All the access points have been reopened,” it said in a statement.

It did not provide further details on the earlier security issue.

The Palais des Nations building houses the UN Human Rights Council and is a hub for diplomats, humanitarian workers and state officials.

EU UNITED NATIONS Switzerland Geneva UN Human Rights Council Lake Geneva

Comments

1000 characters

UN reopens European office after security issue

Surplus power generation: Consumers to pay over Rs124bn capacity charges

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs9.68bn in losses in 6MCY23 as finance costs soar

Imran’s Toshakhana conviction: IHC adjourns hearing till Aug 28

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

Read more stories