New-low: rupee settles at 301 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.26% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 04:27pm

The Pakistani rupee recorded a new record low against the US dollar, as it settled at 301 in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the rupee settled at 301, a decrease of Re0.78 or 0.26%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at a record low against the US dollar, as it settled at 300.22.

In a key development, Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz on Thursday stressed the need for early operationalisation of the EXIM Bank for enhancing Pakistan’s exports.

The enhancement of exports is critical as Pakistan struggles with low foreign exchange reserves.

The central-bank held foreign exchange reserves decreased by $125 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $7.93 billion as of August 18, on account of debt repayments, data released on Thursday showed.

Internationally, the US dollar sat at an over two-month peak on Friday, on course for its sixth straight week of gains as markets await a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to gauge the path of monetary policy.

Investors will parse through Powell’s address on monetary policy at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium at 10:05 a.m. ET (1405 GMT) to better understand whether the Fed is done with rate hikes and how long it plans to keep rates elevated.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, rose 0.019% to 104.11, the highest since June 7. The index is up 2% in August and set to snap its two-month losing streak.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, jumped more than 1% on Friday as the dollar firmed ahead of an eagerly awaited speech by the head of the US Federal Reserve for hints on the outlook for interest rates.

Johnny Walker Aug 25, 2023 01:11pm
350 is not far off.
M Mushtaq Aug 25, 2023 03:01pm
350
Shahid Khan Aug 25, 2023 03:43pm
400 is not too far..till the political engineering continues the dollar would fall
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 25, 2023 03:49pm
400 soon! Pakistan Zindabad
Jannu german Aug 25, 2023 04:07pm
Losing $125 million every week, this means in next 4 months we will lose 2 billion and have to shut down imports again
