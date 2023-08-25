BAFL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
BIPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.05%)
BOP 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
CNERGY 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.54%)
DGKC 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.73%)
FABL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
HBL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.45%)
HUBC 85.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.15%)
OGDC 99.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.79%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 91.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.83%)
PPL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.97%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
TRG 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.84%)
UNITY 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,821 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.31%)
BR30 16,991 Decreased By -91.7 (-0.54%)
KSE100 47,689 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,975 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil heads for weekly fall on demand worries, dollar strength

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2023 09:41am

Oil prices fell slightly in early Asian trade on Friday, on track for a weekly decline as weak manufacturing activity hurt the global demand outlook and the dollar remained buoyant.

Brent crude fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.20 a barrel by 0013 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $78.91 a barrel.

Crude prices are set to fall between 2%-3% for the week, a second consecutive week of decline.

Oil settled modestly higher in the previous session after Dutch consultancy Insights Global posted data showing gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub declined by 3% in the latest week.

Investor caution ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium lifted the safe-haven dollar to a 10-week high, its biggest rise in a month, as markets waited for word on how long rates would stay high.

A strong dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies, denting demand. Oil fell for much of the week as global economies reported shrinking factory activity.

Japan reported lower factory activity for a third straight month in August.

Euro zone business activity also declined more than expected and Britain’s economy looked set to shrink in the current quarter. India’s oil consumption growth has also slowed in recent months on high inflation and slowing global trade.

The increase in the first seven months was equivalent to roughly 255,000 barrels per day (bpd), down from growth of 415,000 bpd in 2021/22.

On the supply side, the market largely shrugged off reports earlier in the week that Saudi Arabia would likely extend its production cuts of 1 million barrels per day into October.

Iran’s crude oil output will reach 3.4 million bpd by the end of September, the country’s oil minister was quoted as saying by state media, even though US sanctions remain in place.

Oil prices Brent crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil heads for weekly fall on demand worries, dollar strength

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure against US dollar

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

India’s Reliance Industries to sell additional stake in retail arm

UoSC payment to NTDC: Tax dept issuing notices to Discos for not deducting WHT

Read more stories