BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By 35.6 (0.74%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

Recorder Report Published August 25, 2023 Updated August 25, 2023 09:15am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries, Dr Gohar Ejaz Thursday stressed the need for early operationalisation of the EXIM Bank and development of innovative products for enhancing Pakistan’s exports.

The commerce minister was briefed on various aspects of the EXIM Bank’s working and its products by the CEO.

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

The minister stressed the need for early operationalisation of the bank and development of innovative products for enhancing Pakistan’s exports. He said exports are the only way forward and the role of EXIM Bank in quantum jump in Pakistan is crucial. He said the Ministry of Commerce will provide all facilitation in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Exports Dr Gohar Ejaz Pakistan exports EXIM Bank caretaker Minister for Commerce

Comments

1000 characters

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

Dynamic foreign policy: PM shares his vision

UoSC payment to NTDC: Tax dept issuing notices to Discos for not deducting WHT

President endorses FTO’s order against FBR

PBC advocates an apolitical role of courts

Read more stories