Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries, Dr Gohar Ejaz Thursday stressed the need for early operationalisation of the EXIM Bank and development of innovative products for enhancing Pakistan’s exports.

The commerce minister was briefed on various aspects of the EXIM Bank’s working and its products by the CEO.

Expanding export base, mitigating global trade risks: SBP informs Senate panel of EXIM Bank’s main objective

The minister stressed the need for early operationalisation of the bank and development of innovative products for enhancing Pakistan’s exports. He said exports are the only way forward and the role of EXIM Bank in quantum jump in Pakistan is crucial. He said the Ministry of Commerce will provide all facilitation in this regard.

